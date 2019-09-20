Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note, amig mild gains in Asian peers. At 8:52 am, the SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were up 28.00 points - or 0.26 per cent - at 10,732.50. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets inched higher as economic stimulus around the world eased fears of economic deceleration while crude oil prices climbed on concerns that last weekend's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities still pose supply risks. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.34 per cent to come within striking distance of its year-to-date peak. Asian shares have been lagging global peers in recent months and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is on course to post its first weekly loss in five, although it rose 0.08 per cent early on Friday.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 index ended flat, staying than less than 1 per cent below its closing record high hit in July while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index also came within sight of this year's peak.

On Thursday, the Nifty had fallen 1.25 per cent to end at its lowest closing level recorded since February 19, and the Sensex shed 1.29 per cent close at its lowest since March 1.

Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:

