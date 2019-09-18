LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 10,850 Mark

LIVE market updates: Buying in financial, energy and metal sectors pushed the markets higher
Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a higher note - a day after the benchmark Nifty index gave up all of the year's gains so far, tracking modest gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 225.52 points to 36,706.61 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 10,884.70, up 67.1 points from the previous close. Buying in financial, energy and metal sectors pushed the markets higher however selling in information technology and consumer goods shares kept the upside in check. Equities in other Asian market moved higher, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen up 0.13 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was flat. Crude oil prices cooled on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia said full oil production would be restored by the end of the month while caution ahead of an expected US interest rate cut kept wider financial markets in tight ranges. Overnight in the US, shares ticked up a tad on Tuesday with the S&P 500 gaining 0.26 per cent.
On Tuesday, the Nifty index had ended 1.69 per cent lower, giving up all of the gains so far this calendar year, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1.73 per cent lower from the previous close.
Here are the latest updates on the movement in share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Finance, SBI Top Gainers
Top Gainers/Losers On Sensex
|Bajaj Finance
|2.18%
|SBI
|1.62%
|Axis Bank
|1.46%
|Reliance Industries
|1.45%
|Tata Steel
|1..39%
|Tata Motors
|-0.25%
|HUL
|-0.27%
|NTPC
|-0.29%
|Hero MotoCorp
|-0.89%
|Maruti Suzuki
|-1.83%
Top Nifty Gainers/Losers
|Bharat Petroleum
|3.08%
|Bajaj Finance
|2.01%
|Bajaj Finserv
|1.74%
|Indian Oil
|1.60%
|SBI
|1.46%
|Indiabulls Housing Finance
|1.36%
|JSW Steel
|1.30%
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|-0.65%
|Coal India
|-0.91%
|Hero MotoCorp
|-1.24%
|Eicher Motors
|-1.49%
|UPL
|-1.67%
|Maruti Suzuki
|-2.08%
|Britannia
|-3.76%
At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 207.84 points - or 0.57 per cent - higher at 36,688.93 while the Nifty was up 56.95 points - or 0.53 per cent - at 10,874.55.
Top gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance, trading between 1.62 per cent and 3.44 per cent higher.
Sensex Opens 140 Points Higher, Nifty Above 10,850
The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 140.29 points higher at 36,621.38, whereas the broader NSE Nifty index started the session at 10,872.80, up 55.2 points from its previous close. On Tuesday, the 50-scrip benchmark index had ended 1.69 per cent lower, giving up all of the gains
so far this calendar year, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled at a loss of 1.73 per cent from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market: Sensex Up Over 250 Points
The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 270.48 points to 36,751.57 in the pre-opening session.
At 9:07 am, the Sensex was up 138.42 points - or 0.38 per cent - at 36,619.51 while the Nifty was up 57.20 points - or 0.53 per cent - at 10,874.80. Forty five stocks on the Nifty were indicated to move higher in the pre-opening session.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce more fiscal measures in the coming days, though the contours of those have not being disclosed, news agency IANS reported. Sources said infrastructure could be an area of action, the agency quoted sources as saying.
At least one announcement of sectoral stimulus is in the near horizon by the Finance Minister, IANS quoted official sources as saying. (Read full story here
)
Asian Shares Up With Modest Gains Ahead Of Fed Decision On Rate
Other Asian markets registered mild gains, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen up 0.13 per cent. An expected reduction in the key interest rates by the Federal Reserve - the US central bank - kept wider financial markets in tight ranges. Japan's Nikkei was flat.
Overnight on Wall Street, US shares ticked up a tad with the S&P 500 gaining 0.26 per cent.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Positive Opening For Indian Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note. At 8:38 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 49.00 points - or 0.45 per cent - higher at 10,891.00 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.