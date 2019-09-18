LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 10,850 Mark

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a higher note - a day after the benchmark Nifty index gave up all of the year's gains so far, tracking modest gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 225.52 points to 36,706.61 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 10,884.70, up 67.1 points from the previous close. Buying in financial, energy and metal sectors pushed the markets higher however selling in information technology and consumer goods shares kept the upside in check. Equities in other Asian market moved higher, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen up 0.13 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was flat. Crude oil prices cooled on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia said full oil production would be restored by the end of the month while caution ahead of an expected US interest rate cut kept wider financial markets in tight ranges. Overnight in the US, shares ticked up a tad on Tuesday with the S&P 500 gaining 0.26 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Nifty index had ended 1.69 per cent lower, giving up all of the gains so far this calendar year, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1.73 per cent lower from the previous close.

