Nifty Set To Open Higher Today; Yes Bank Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a higher note, after a day's holiday, amid gains in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was last seen trading 50.50 points - or 0.46 per cent - higher at 11,021.50 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets held firm with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was rising 0.10 per cent and Japan's Nikkei up 0.32 per cent. On Monday, the Sensex had risen 163.68 points - or 0.44 per cent - to end at 37,145.45, while the Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 mark after a week, as gains in financial, auto and infrastructure pushed the markets higher however weakness in information technology stocks kept the upside in check. The financial markets remained shut on Tuesday.
Here's what to expect in the financial markets (Sensex, Nifty and rupee) today:
Yes Bank shares will be in focus today, a day after its CEO and managing director said the private sector lender is close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company. Ravneet Gill said the stake sale will help Yes Bank boost its capital.
"We are in fairly advanced level of talks right now and it is close to being a done deal," he told news agency Reuters in an interview.
Markets Set To Resume Trading After A Day's Holiday
Asian Shares Up On Hopes Of Easing US-China Trade Concerns
Equities in other Asian markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing US-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings.
In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent.
SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Start For NSE Nifty Today
