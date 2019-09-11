Nifty Set To Open Higher Today; Yes Bank Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a higher note, after a day's holiday, amid gains in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was last seen trading 50.50 points - or 0.46 per cent - higher at 11,021.50 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets held firm with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was rising 0.10 per cent and Japan's Nikkei up 0.32 per cent. On Monday, the Sensex had risen 163.68 points - or 0.44 per cent - to end at 37,145.45, while the Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 mark after a week, as gains in financial, auto and infrastructure pushed the markets higher however weakness in information technology stocks kept the upside in check. The financial markets remained shut on Tuesday.

Here's what to expect in the financial markets (Sensex, Nifty and rupee) today: