Profit
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 183.96 points (0.45 per cent) higher at 40,653.74 and the Nifty up 46.00 points (0.38 per cent) at 12,012.05.

Edited by | Updated: November 08, 2019 08:51 IST
LIVE market updates: At 8:36 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded0.53 per cent lower at11,994.50

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a lower note amid weakness in Asian peers, a day after the S&P BSE Sensex clocked a record closing high. At 8:36 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 64.00 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 11,994.50, after sliding to as low as 11,990.00 earlier in the session. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets moved lower with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading down 0.27 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index however was up 0.09 per cent at the time.

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 183.96 points - or 0.45 per cent - higher at 40,653.74 and the Nifty settled up 46.00 points (0.38 per cent) at 12,012.05.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:




Nov 08, 2019
08:51 (IST)
Moody's Lowers India Outlook Citing Increasing Growth Risks
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday changed its outlook on India's ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past.
The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the ratings agency said.
Nov 08, 2019
08:49 (IST)
Asian Share Markets Move Lower

Equities in other Asian markets moved lower with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading down 0.27 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index however was up 0.09 per cent at the time.

Nov 08, 2019
08:48 (IST)
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Lower Opening For Domestic Markets

Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower, a day after the S&P BSE Sensex clocked a record closing high. At 8:36 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 64.00 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 11,994.50, after sliding to as low as 11,990.00 earlier in the session. 

The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. 

