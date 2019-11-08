Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a lower note amid weakness in Asian peers, a day after the S&P BSE Sensex clocked a record closing high. At 8:36 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 64.00 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 11,994.50, after sliding to as low as 11,990.00 earlier in the session. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets moved lower with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading down 0.27 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index however was up 0.09 per cent at the time.

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 183.96 points - or 0.45 per cent - higher at 40,653.74 and the Nifty settled up 46.00 points (0.38 per cent) at 12,012.05.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: