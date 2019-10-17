Sensex, Nifty End At Three-Week Highs As Markets Extend Gains To 5th Day: 10 Things To Know

Analysts awaited more large cap companies to report theirquarterly earnings for cues.

Domestic stock markets registered sharp gains on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending higher for the fifth session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 505.7 points to touch 39,104.69 during the session, before ending at 39,052.06. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,599.10 in afternoon deals, before settling at 11,586.35, up 122.35 points - or 1.07 per cent - from its previous close. Both the indices closed at their highest levels since September 24.