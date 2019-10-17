NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Sensex, Nifty End At Three-Week Highs As Markets Extend Gains To 5th Day: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex has risen 1,171.66 points - or 3.09 per cent - and the Nifty added 351.8 points - or 3.13 per cent - in five consecutive sessions.

Market | Edited by | Updated: October 17, 2019 15:42 IST
Analysts awaited more large cap companies to report theirquarterly earnings for cues.

Domestic stock markets registered sharp gains on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending higher for the fifth session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 505.7 points to touch 39,104.69 during the session, before ending at 39,052.06. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,599.10 in afternoon deals, before settling at 11,586.35, up 122.35 points - or 1.07 per cent - from its previous close. Both the indices closed at their highest levels since September 24.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Gains across sectors barring IT pushed the markets higher, led by banking and automobile stocks. 
  2. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors, finishing the session with gains of 15.47 per cent, 13.27 per cent and 7.96 per cent. 
  3. Reliance Industries, HDFC and IndusInd Bank contributed the most to the upmove in Sensex.
  4. Analysts say optimism on corporate earnings and easing of concerns about the financial sector supported the markets.
  5. “Positive earnings from Federal Bank signal that stress in the banking sector is limited to few groups… Banking sector stocks are also rising ahead of the settlement of weekly Nifty Bank derivatives contracts,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, told NDTV. 
  6. Federal Bank on Wednesday reported a 56.63 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs. 416.70 crore in the second quarter of current financial year. Its gross non-performing assets - or bad loans - as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.07 per cent, as against 2.99 per cent in the previous quarter.
  7. The Nifty Bank index on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - comprising shares of 12 major banks in the country - jumped as much as 1.79 per cent in intraday trade before settling with a gain of 1.58 per cent. 
  8. Analysts awaited more large cap companies to report their quarterly earnings for cues. Reliance Industries will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30 on Friday.
  9. The next important levels for the Nifty are 11,700 and 12,150, Mr Prabhakar said. “The Nifty can make an all-time high led by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries before Diwali.”
  10. At Thursday's closing levels, the Sensex has risen 1,171.66 points - or 3.09 per cent - and the Nifty added 351.8 points - or 3.13 per cent - in five consecutive sessions.




