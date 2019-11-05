Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lacklustre note a day after the S&P BSE Sensex index registered a record closing high as they extended gains to a seventh straight day. At 8:44 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were down 10.00 points - or 0.08 per cent - at 11,974.50. Shares in other Asian markets however rose on optimism about a US-China trade deal, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen up 0.29 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 1.50 per cent. On Monday, the Sensex ended with a gain of 136.93 points (0.34 per cent) at 40,301.96 and the Nifty settled at 11,941.30, up 50.70 points - or 0.43 per cent - from its previous close.

