Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower As Markets Resume Trading After Holiday

Domestic stock markets are likely to resume trading on Wednesday on a lower note after a day's holiday, tracking weakness in global peers amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on major economies. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - declined as much as 60.2 to hit 10,386.80 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 53.50 points - or 0.51 per cent - at 10,393.50.

Equities Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday, after regaining some ground following a brutal global selloff on Monday that was triggered by the double shock of an oil price crash and the worsening outbreak.

In early Asian trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 per cent, Australian shares down 2.02 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index down 1.28 per cent. US stock futures traded 2.2 per cent lower.

On Monday the oil market collapsed and futures saw their largest percentage drop since 1991 Gulf War as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia broke out.

Many analysts say investors need to remain on guard for further market volatility, because the coronavirus still poses a risk to public health in many countries, which could place additional strains on the global economy.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had declined 1,941.67 points - or 5.17 per cent - to end at 35,634.95 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark shed 538.00 points - or 4.90 per cent - to settle at 10,451.45, as the largest percentage drop in oil rates since 1991 Gulf War hurt market sentiment.