Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a higher note, continuing their upmove for a third straight day after the government announced a cut in corporate taxes, amid mild gains in Asian peers on renewed hopes about US-China trade talks. At 8:36 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 70.00 points - or 0.60 per cent - at 11,671.00. The Singapore Exchange's SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Global equities ticked up on Tuesday after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said US-China trade talks will resume next month, but lingering concerns about slowing global growth tempered the overall appetite for riskier assets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan moved up 0.06 per cent, supported by a 0.4 gain in mainland Chinese shares, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.20 per cent after a market holiday on Monday.

On Monday, the Sensex had ended 2.83 per cent higher at 39,090.03 - its highest closing level recorded since July 17 - and the Nifty settled up 2.92 per cent at 11,603.40.

Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: