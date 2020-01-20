Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Analysts will closely monitor large cap earnings for market direction in the near term

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note, amid gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 30 points to 12,412.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 15.50 points - or 0.13 per cent - at 12,398.00. Analysts will closely monitor large cap earnings for market direction in the near term amid optimism about major reforms in the run up to Budget.

Equities in other Asian markets neared a 20-month top on Monday as Wall Street extended its run of record peaks on solid US economic data and lashes of liquidity from the US central bank.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent, after notching its highest close since June 2018. Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent to be near its highest in 15 months. Chinese shares opened firm with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.2 per cent.

Crude oil prices rose as oilfields in southwest Libya began shutting down in anricipation of tighter supply ahead. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 76 cents higher at $65.61 per barrel.

India meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirement through imports.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty benchmark indices had ended flat on Friday after a volatile session, in which the 30-scrip index registered a new all-time high of 42,063.93. On that day, the Sensex closed 12.81 points - or 0.03 per cent - higher at 41,945.37 whereas the Nifty settled at 12,352.35, down 3.15 points from its previous close.

HDFC Bank shares will be in focus on Monday. The country's largest private lender by market value on Saturday posted a nearly 33 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 7,416 crore for the third quarter of current financial year, helped by growth in its loans portfolio.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank will report their earnings for the October-December period this week.