LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Hits 11,550

Stock market updates: Financial, automobile and energy shares supported the upmove
Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a higher note, tracking mild gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index added as much as 375.09 points to 38,968.61 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,556.25, up 116.05 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors - led by in financial, automobile and energy shares - pushed the markets higher. Analysts say some caution can be expected among investors ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due by the end of the session. Equities in other Asian markets edged higher as hopes the US and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a US presidential impeachment bid ebbed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent.
On Wednesday, the Sensex had fallen 503.62 points - or 1.29 per cent - to end at 38,593.52, and the Nifty settled at 11,440.20, down 148.00 points - or 1.28 per cent - from its previous close.
Here are latest updates of the movement in domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Advance-Decline Ratio Favours Gains
Market breadth favoured gains with an advance decline ratio of roughly 2:1. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 937 stocks moved higher while 383 declined and 554 remained unchanged.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 1,037 shares climbed, 492 fell and 47 were flat.
Sensex Above 38,700; Financial, Auto Stocks Lead Gains
At 9:18 am, the Sensex index traded 138.47 points - or 0.36 per cent - higher at 38,731.99, while the broader Nifty benchmark was at 11,495.70, up 55.50 points - or 0.49 per cent - from its previous close.
Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Indiabulls Housing Finance, trading between 1.20 per cent and 2.13 per cent higher. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the upmove in Sensex.
Sensex Opens 100 Points Higher, Nifty Tops 11,450
The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 106.96 points higher at 38,700.48. The Nifty 50 index started the session at 11,469.85, up 29.65 points from its previous close.
Sensex, Nifty Move Higher In Pre-Open Market
In the pre-opening session, the S&P BSE Sensex index moved as much as 164.77 points higher to touch 38,758.29. At 9:02 am, the Sensex was up 59.15 points - or 0.15 per cent - at 38,652.67, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was at 11,478.05, up 37.85 points - or 0.33 per cent - from the previous close.
Consolidation Can Be Expected In Near Term: Religare Broking
In the domestic stock market, the derivatives contracts for the current month are due to expire at the end of the session. Analysts say some volatility can be expected going forward.
"We remain cautious on the markets as it is hovering around its peak levels and some consolidation can be expected in the near term. From medium to long-term perspective, outcome of RBI monetary policy and revival in corporate earnings will be crucial, as it is likely to dictate further market trend," said Ajit Mishra vice president, research, Religare Broking.
Wall Street Jumps Overnight, S&P 500 Logs Its Biggest Gain In Two Weeks
Overnight in the US, Wall Street rose as investors shrugged off the news of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 index gained 0.62 to clock its biggest daily gain in two weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.05 per cent higher.
Sensex, Nifty Plunged Over 1% On Wednesday
On Wednesday, the domestic stock markets registered sharp losses with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending 1.29 per cent and 1.28 per cent lower respectively. The Nifty shed 148 points to close at 11,440.2 whereas the Sensex shut shop at 38,593.52, down 503.62 points from the previous close.
Asian Share Markets Edge Higher On US-China Trade Deal Optimism
In other Asian markets, shares edged higher amid hopes the US and China may soon end their year-long trade war. Lifting the investor mood, US President Donald Trump said a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think, which would remove a huge risk to the global economic outlook.
SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Start For Domestic Equity Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to open on a positive note amid mild gains in Asian peers. At 8:22 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 22.50 points - or 0.20 per cent - higher at 11,497.50 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India.