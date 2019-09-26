LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Hits 11,550

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a higher note, tracking mild gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index added as much as 375.09 points to 38,968.61 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,556.25, up 116.05 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors - led by in financial, automobile and energy shares - pushed the markets higher. Analysts say some caution can be expected among investors ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due by the end of the session. Equities in other Asian markets edged higher as hopes the US and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a US presidential impeachment bid ebbed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had fallen 503.62 points - or 1.29 per cent - to end at 38,593.52, and the Nifty settled at 11,440.20, down 148.00 points - or 1.28 per cent - from its previous close.

Here are latest updates of the movement in domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: