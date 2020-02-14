Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

At 8:42 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 0.30% at 12,187.50

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note, a day after they moved lower to break a two-day winning streak. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 40.5 points to touch 12,191.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:42 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 37.00 points - or 0.30 per cent - at 12,187.50.

Equities in other Asian markets registered mild gains, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.30 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark index was however 0.52 per cent down at the time.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had fallen 106.11 points - or 0.26 per cent - at 41,459.79 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,174.65, down 26.55 points - or 0.22 per cent - from the previous close, as the markets declined after rising for two straight sessions.

The government is due to release data on wholesale inflation - gauged by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) - at noon.