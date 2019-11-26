Nifty Clocks New All-Time High, Sensex Tops 41,100 For First Time: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session at record highs, with the NSE Nifty benchmark index finally crossing its June high to clock a new record. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 231.05 points to touch a record 41,120.28, and the broader Nifty climbed as high as 12,132.45 - up 58.7 points from the previous close - to register its highest intraday level ever. Gains across sectors - led by metal, pharma and banking shares - pushed the markets higher.

Top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50 benchmark index were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC and ICICI Bank

Here are 10 things to know about the big movement in markets today:

The Nifty 50 benchmark index crossed an earlier all-time high of 12,103.05 registered in June this year. The Sensex has, however, clocked new record levels several times recently. At 9:42 am, the Sensex traded 192.53 points - or 0.47 per cent - higher at 41,081.76 while the Nifty was up 41.80 points - or 0.35 per cent - at 12,115.55. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Hindalco, trading between 1.05 per cent and 3.22 per cent higher. On the other hand, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel - down between 2.77 per cent and 7.07 per cent - were the top laggards. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Infosys were the top contributors to the rise in Sensex, together accounting for a 100-point gain in the index. Analysts awaited macroeconomic data for near-term direction. The government is due to release official data on GDP growth at 5:30 pm on Friday. (Also read: After 7 weeks of upmove, more steam left in banking stocks, say analysts) Equities in other Asian markets rose on Tuesday, tracking record closing highs on Wall Street and signs of new momentum in Beijing's and Washington's efforts to end their long and acrimonious trade dispute. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent to a one-week high. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.91 per cent. Shares in the region extended gains on Tuesday after Beijing said Liu He, China's Vice premier and chief trade negotiator, held a call with his US counterparts and both sides reached consensus on solving relevant problems. That followed positive headlines out of China and the US on Monday, which helped bolster confidence. On Monday, the Sensex had ended 529.82 points - or 1.31 per cent - higher at 40,889.23 to register its highest closing ever, and the Nifty settled at 12,079.00, up 164.60 points (1.38 per cent) from its previous close.

