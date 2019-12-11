Sensex Falls Over 250 Points From Day's High, Nifty Slips Below 11,850: 10 Things To Know

The markets however turned flat in late afternoon deals. At 2:46 pm, the Sensex traded 13.39 points - or 0.03 per cent - lower at 40,226.49 while the Nifty was down 7.90 points at 11,848.90.

Market breadth favoured losses with an advance-decline ratio of around 1:2. On the BSE, 856 stocks moved higher whereas 1,538 traded lower. On the NSE, 572 stocks advanced while 1,165 declined.

Twenty five stocks on the 50-scrip index at the time traded higher, while an equal number of shares struggled against losses.

Top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50 benchmark were GAIL, NTPC, Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra and Indian Oil, trading between 1.35 per cent and 5.04 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco and Bharat Petroleum - down between 1.55 per cent and 17.51 per cent - were the top Nifty laggards.

Yes Bank shares were the worst hit in percentage terms on both benchmark indices, a day after the private sector lender said it was still discussing a $1.2-billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings as part of a $2 billion capital raise it announced last month.

TCS, Infosys and HDFC were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, while Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest drags.

The government is due to release data on consumer inflation and industrial production after market hours on Thursday, and on wholesale inflation at noon the next day.

According to a poll of 52 economists by news agency Reuters, consumer inflation in November accelerated to a more than three-year high of 5.26 per cent from 4.62 per cent in the previous month.