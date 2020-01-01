Sensex Ends 52 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 12,183

Domestic stock markets registered mild gains in the first trading session of 2020. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 189.78 points to touch 41,443.52 on the upside during the session - coming within 366.44 points of its all-time high registered last week - and the broader NSE Nifty climbed as high as 12,222.20, up 53.75 points from the previous close. However, the markets gave up most of those gains by the end of the session. Infrastructure, IT, energy and consumer goods shares supported the markets, but weakness in automobile and select banking stocks capped the upside.

The Sensex ended the session with a gain of 52.28 points - or 0.13 per cent - at 41,306.02, and the Nifty settled up 21.25 points - or 0.17 per cent - at 12,189.70.

Twenty stocks on the 50-scrip index finished the session in the positive territory. Top percentage gainers in the Nifty 50 basket were Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Vedanta and Infosys, ending between 1.12 per cent and 3.13 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Titan, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Zee Entertainment - closing down between 1.30 per cent and 2.77 per cent - were the top losers.

Infrastructure stocks gained a day after the government unveiled plans for major investments in the sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a slew of investments in roads, railways, airports and agricultural projects over the next five years, projecting a total expenditure of about Rs 100 lakh crore.

About 78 per cent of the spending would be split equally between the federal and state governments, while the remaining 22 per cent would come from the private sector, the finance ministry said in its National Infrastructure Pipeline report.

Analysts said the plan would help ramp up the pace of construction over the next few years and is likely to require higher allocation in the union budget that is due to be presented next month.

"Availability of funds may turn out to be a key limiting factor for such an ambitious plan," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.