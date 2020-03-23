Sensex, Nifty Plummet As Coronavirus Lockdown Triggers Panic Selling

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes plummeted on Monday as lockdown in various cities across the country led to panic selling by investors. The Sensex crashed as much as 4,035 points or 13.5 per cent and the Nifty 50 index slumped 1,162 points or 13.28 per cent at the day's lowest level as trading resumed after the market's second halt this month, with investors caught in a selling frenzy as the coronavirus spread disrupted businesses. Trading in stocks was curbed in the first hour of Monday's trade as the main indexes plunged 10 per cent, and resumed 45 minutes later.

The Sensex dropped 3,935 points or 13.15 per cent to close at 25,981 and Nifty 50 index sank 1,135 points or 13 per cent to close at 7,610. Both the benchmarks fell to the levels last seen nearly four years ago, news agency Reuters reported.

Over the weekend in India, the virus drove several companies to shut operations and the government sent states into lockdown, bringing normal life to a grinding halt. As of Sunday, India had registered 341 cases of coronavirus, with seven deaths.

Foreign investors have also been selling shares in the Indian markets and resorting to cash. The foreign investors till last Friday sold shares worth Rs 49,506 crore.

Selloff was visible across sectors with the banking and financial services shares worst hit.