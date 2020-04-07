Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid Gains In Global Markets

Domestic stock markets began the three-day trading session on a positive note amid gains in global peers on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 1,307.41 points higher at 28,898.36, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the day at 8,446.30, up 362.5 points from the previous close. India entered the fourteenth day of a 21-day countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

The markets remained shut on Monday for Mahavir Jayanti, and will also assume a holiday on April 10 for Good Friday, leaving only three trading days this week.

Analysts say volatility cannot be ruled out as investors assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global economy.

Equities elsewhere in Asia moved higher in an attempt at another day of gains, encouraged by the slowing death toll from the virus across major European nations, including France and Italy.

Hong Kong futures were up and Australia futures also rose in early trade. Japan's Nikkei futures opened lower but were 2.3 per cent above the cash close. On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to roll out an unprecedented economic stimulus, equal to 20 per cent of economic output, as his government vowed to take "all steps" to battle deepening fallout from the coronavirus.

Overnight in Wall Street, US equities rallied with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite indices gaining more than 7 per cent each.

On Friday, the Sensex had ended 674.36 points - or 2.39 per cent - lower at 27,590.95 and the Nifty settled at 8,083.80, down 170.00 points (2.06 per cent) from the previous close, extending losses to a second straight day.