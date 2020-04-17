Sensex, Nifty Open Higher

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note tracking gains in global peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 1,054.07 points higher at 31,656.68, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the day at 9,323.45, up 330.65 points from the previous close. Analysts awaited Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das's address to the media scheduled for 10 am. Equities in other Asian markets surged with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 2.28 per cent higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 2.55 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended a volatile day higher. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices ended 0.58 per cent, 1.66 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 222.80 points - or 0.73 per cent - higher at 30,602.61 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 8,992.80, up 67.50 points - or 0.76 per cent - from the previous close.

Earlier this week, the government extended a 21-day nationwide lockdown by another 19 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.