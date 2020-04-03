Sensex, Nifty Open Higher

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a positive note after a day's holiday. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 358.22 points higher at 28,623.53, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the session at 8,356.55, up 102.75 points from the previous close. Analysts say investors are still on the back foot amid the rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The coronavirus cases in India crossed the 2,000 mark and death toll rose to 53 in the second week of the three-week countrywide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Equities in other Asian markets moved cautiously, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.15 per cent lower and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark up 0.31 per cent.

A gauge of stocks across the globe advanced 1.24 per cent overnight, adding to modest gains earlier in Europe.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street rallied as hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil output drove gains, taking some sting out of a shocking jump in Americans filing jobless claims due to coronavirus-led lockdowns. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended 2.24 per cent, 2.28 per cent and 1.72 per cent higher respectively.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to a record high for a second week in a row - topping 6 million - as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic

The United Nations said the global economy could shrink by up to 1 per cent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from the previous forecast of 2.5 per cent growth, warning that it may contract even further if restrictions on the economic activities are extended without adequate fiscal responses.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended 1,203.18 points (4.08 per cent) lower at 28,265.31 and the Nifty settled at 8,253.80, down 343.95 points (4.00) from the previous close.