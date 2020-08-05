Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Flat Opening

At 7:30 am, Nifty futures were trading higher by five points on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat, post the gains of the previous session, as Asian markets edged lower in early trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 5 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,077, higher by five points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Wall Street ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, lifted by Apple and energy stocks but limited by declines in AIG and Microsoft while investors awaited more U.S. government stimulus to fight economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, following a choppy trading session on Wall Street and losses in Europe.

Hong Kong futures edged down 0.07 per cent. Australian shares were also poised to open lower as Covid-19 rose in the country. Nikkei futures were trading 0.3 per cent below the Nikkei 225 index's previous close.

Overnight, the Dow Jones rose 0.62 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36 per cent and Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, brent oil futures on Tuesday closed at their highest since early March on hopes the United States is making progress on a new economic stimulus package, as well as curbing the coronavirus spread.

Brent rose 28 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at $44.43 a barrel, its highest close since March 6. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 69 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $41.70, its highest finish since July 21.

On the earnings front, Cadila Healthcare, DLF, Canara Bank and Adani Gas are among the major companies to declare their Q1 results during the day.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had settled with a gain of 748 points, or 2.03 per cent, at 37,687.91 and Nifty had ended at 11,095.25, up 204 points, or 1.87 per cent.