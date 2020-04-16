Sensex Ends 223 Points Higher As Markets Break 2-Day Fall

Gains in financial, metal and pharmaceutical stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets ended a choppy session on Thursday with mild gains, following two days of losses as the country extended a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index moved in a range of 784.03 points during the session, climbing up to as high as 30,800.20 in afternoon deals, having declined to 30,016.17 at the weakest level in the first half of the day. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark rose to an intraday high of 9,053.75, having dipped to as low as 8,821.90 earlier.

While gains in financial, metal and pharmaceutical stocks supported the markets, weakness in IT and consumer goods counters limited the upside.

The Sensex ended 222.80 points - or 0.73 per cent - higher at 30,602.61, and the Nifty settled at 9,017.10, up 91.80 points - or 1.03 per cent - from the previous close.

IT shares took a beating after Wipro flagged a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with worrying data from the United States and grim economic outlook for Asia further weighing on investor sentiment.

IT major Wipro said on Wednesday that it will not forecast revenue for the next quarter because of the uncertain market conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and warned of "huge pressure" on margins in the fiscal first quarter to end-June.