Sensex, Nifty Close Over 4% Higher

Domestic stock markets ended higher on the last day of the three-day trading week, in line with Asian peers that gained on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak globally and governments would roll out more stimulus measures. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 1,331.24 points to touch 31,225.20 at the strongest level during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 9,128.35, up 379.6 points from the previous close, having starting the day at 8,973.05. Across-the-board gains - led by financial, automobile and pharmaceutical shares - supported the markets higher.

The Sensex ended 1,265.66 points - or 4.23 per cent - higher at 31,159.62, and the Nifty settled at 9,102.75, up 354.00 points - or 4.00 per cent - from the previous close.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent.

The markets will remain shut on April 10 for Good Friday. They were also closed on Monday, April 6, for Mahavir Jayanti holiday.