Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Tops 8,900; Energy, Metal, Pharma Stocks Rise

TCS shares have edged lower by 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,718 on NSE ahead of Q4 numbers

The benchmark indices have recouped their losses and have eked minor gains in mid-morning trading due to buying in energy, metal and pharma stocks. At 11:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex index had recovered almost 500 words from its intra-day lows of 30,016.17 and was quoting at 30,527, higher by 146 points and the Nifty had clawed back above the 8,900 mark to 8,983, up 58 points. Energy, metal, and pharma stocks are witnessing buying interest.

The Nifty VIX has extended its previous day's decline, shedding another 4 per cent to 47.2, in an indication of a continual decline in volatility.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened 30 paise lower at 76.74 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.44. Oil prices - a barometer of global growth - crept from overnight lows but remained weak as poor demand outweighs support from a record output cut agreed last weekend. Brent crude was last up 2.5 at $28.38 a barrel.

Pharma stocks are continuing their recent rally, with Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharma gaining 1.8-3.2 per cent each. Metal stocks are looking good in today's trades. Vedanta has soared by 6 per cent, while Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc and Jindal Steel have added around 3 per cent each. Energy stocks are also seeing buying interest, with Reliance Industries, HPCL and IOC adding 1.1-2.3 per cent each.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares are in focus, ahead of the release of earnings for the quarter ended March 31. The country's largest IT services company's shares have edged lower by 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,718 on the NSE.

After market hours on Wednesday, Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, down 5.29 per cent compared the previous quarter and below analysts' estimate. The company's shares, which had dived as much as 6 per cent in early trades, are trading lower by 0.3 per cent a Rs 186,