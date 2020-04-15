Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Firm Opening

Wipro is slated to announce its Q4 numbers later in the day.

The markets are poised to have a gap-up opening, thanks to the positive cues from the global front. The SGX Nifty futures were trading at 9,211, higher by 197 points, on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST, following a good run on the US markets overnight.

US stocks jumped on Tuesday on optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones rose 558.99 points, or 2.39 per cent, to 23,949.76, the S&P 500 gained 84.43 points, or 3.06 per cent, to 2,846.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 323.32 points, or 3.95 per cent, to 8,515.74.

However, Asian shares paused at one-month highs on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5 per cent, though that followed a 3 per cent jump in the previous session. Likewise, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.6 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 14 slashed growth forecast for the Indian economy, projecting a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent in 2020. This comes at a time when the global economy has hit the worst recession as a result of the collapse in economic activity due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Retail inflation slowed to a four-month low of 5.91 per cent in March and came back to the RBI's comfort zone, mainly due to easing prices of kitchen essentials like vegetables, eggs and meat.

BSE Sensex had ended at 30,690.02, down 469.60 points, and Nifty settled at 8,993.85, down 118.05 points on Monday.

