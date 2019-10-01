Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher on Tuesday, amid gains in global peers. At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 20.00 points - or 0.17 per cent - at 11,558.00. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets ticked up as some investors clung to hopes that China and the US could work towards reaching a deal on trade and other issues in the fourth quarter. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.11 per cent. Chinese markets will be shut for a week from Tuesday to mark 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.40 per cent and 0.33 per cent lower respectively.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: