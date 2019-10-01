Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher on Tuesday, amid gains in global peers. At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 20.00 points - or 0.17 per cent - at 11,558.00. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets ticked up as some investors clung to hopes that China and the US could work towards reaching a deal on trade and other issues in the fourth quarter. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.11 per cent. Chinese markets will be shut for a week from Tuesday to mark 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
RBI Seen Lowering Repo Rate Once Again
Some analysts say there is room for at least one more cut in the repo rate by the RBI. The upcoming meeting comes in the backdrop of the central bank's mandate to banks to link their loan products to an external benchmark - like the repo rate or the key rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - for faster transmission of reduction in policy rates to borrowers from October 1.
RBI Begins Three-Day Policy Review Meeting Today
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will begin a three day meeting on Tuesday. This marks the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for financial year 2019-20. A statement will be released at 11.45 am on October 4, 2019.
The RBI has so far this year reduced the repo rate by 110 basis points (1.1 percentage point) in four consecutive bi-monthly reviews.
Fiscal Deficit Narrows, 78.7% Of Full-Year Target
The country's fiscal deficit touched Rs. 5.54 lakh crore at the end of August, which was 78.7 per cent of the Budget Estimate for 2019-20, official data showed on Monday. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs. 5,53,840 crore as on August 31, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
Infrastructure Output Contracts For First Time Since April 2015
India's infrastructure output contracted 0.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. That marked the first contraction in infrastructure production since April 2015.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country's industrial output.
Global Stocks Tick Up On US-China Trade Optimism
Equities in global markets ticked up as some investors clung to hopes that China and the US could work towards reaching a deal on trade and other issues in the fourth quarter.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.11 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent. Chinese markets will be shut for a week from Tuesday to mark 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.
SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Opening For Domestic Share Markets
