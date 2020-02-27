Sensex Plunges Over 450 Points As Markets Hit 4-Month Lows: 10 Things To Know

At 10:20 am, the Sensex traded 371.68 points - or 0.93 per cent - lower at 39,517.28 while the Nifty was down 112.80 points - or 0.97 per cent - at 11,565.70.

A selloff across sectors led by banking, information technology and automobile shares pulled the markets lower. Market breadth was extremely negative with an advance-decline ratio of 1:4, as only 323 stocks rose on the NSE against 1,305 that moved lower.

On the Nifty basket of 50 shares, 47 stocks moved lower at the time. Top percentage losers on the Nifty were Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, GAIL and IndusInd Bank, down between 2.16 per cent and 2.64 per cent.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and TCS were the biggest drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a decline of more than 150 points in the index.

Analysts awaited official macroeconomic data due by the end of the week for any signs of revival in economic growth. The government will release data on GDP or gross domestic product in the October-December period on Friday evening. (Here's What To Expect From Official GDP Data)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the government is “closely monitoring” the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, and that various options are being gauged at various levels.

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Thursday as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus left investors on edge and seeking safety in gold and bonds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded either side of flat. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell almost half a per cent and the S&P 500 0.4 per cent - a slowdown from consecutive days of 3 per cent drops that have put the indices underwater for the year so far.

Most new coronavirus cases are now being reported outside China - the origin of the outbreak - with South Korea, Italy and Iran emerging as new epicentres.

The virus has driven an enormous flight of assets out of Asia as investors try to isolate themselves from both the outbreak itself and the cost of what has now been more than a month of paralysis in the world's second-biggest economy.