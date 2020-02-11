Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points, Nifty Tops 12,150 Amid Broad-Based Gains: 10 Things To Know

At 9:32 am, the Sensex traded 428.11 points - or 1.04 per cent - higher at 41,407.73 while the Nifty was up 129.30 points - or 1.07 per cent - at 12,160.80.

Forty seven shares on the 50-scrip benchmark index moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were GAIL, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Axis Bank and ITC, trading between 1.97 per cent and 3.33 per cent higher.

Reiance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a rise of more than 150 points in the index.

Market breadth favoured gains with an advance-decline ratio of 2:1, as 1,021 stocks on the BSE traded higher while 373 moved lower. On the NSE, 1,077 stocks advanced while 487 declined.

Concerns about the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China offset an uptick in other Asian markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.95 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.60 per cent. US stocks hit a record peak overnight, as investors assessed how quickly China's factories could return to work as the coronavirus continues to spread and deaths mount.

The World Bank is offering technical assistance to China to help battle the coronavirus epidemic but no new loans, the development lender's president, David Malpass, said on Monday.

Analysts say the prospect of the coronavirus outbreak threatening world economic growth may weigh on the domestic markets in the near term.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a lead over its closest rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in very early leads as counting began for the Delhi election on Tuesday.

Analysts awaited official data on consumer inflation and industrial production due on Wednesday for more clarity on the state of the economy. Consumer inflation - or the rate of increase in consumer prices - is expected at 7.40 per cent in January, a touch above December's 7.35 per cent and the highest since May 2014, according to a poll of more than 40 economists conducted by news agency Reuters.