Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are set to start Friday's session on a higher note, as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the NSE Nifty in India - were last seen trading 40.50 points - or 0.37 per cent - higher at 10,903.00 ahead of the opening of capital markets in India. On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 80.32 points lower at 36,644.42 and the NSE Nifty nearly unchanged at 10,847.90. Equities in other Asian markets rose on easing concerns about the US-China trade war, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.2 per cent, putting it on track for a 2 per cent weekly gain. Australian stocks gained 0.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.6 per cent.

Global equity markets welcomed news that the United States and China agreed on Thursday to hold high-level talks early in October, raising hopes for substantial progress in de-escalating the long, bitter trade conflict between the two.

Here are the latest updates on what to expect in the domestic financial markets (Sensex, Nifty and rupee) today: