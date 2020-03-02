Markets Trim Gains After Sensex Soars Over 750 Points, Nifty Hits 11,400: 10 Things To Know

At 9:24 am, the Sensex traded 539.62 points - or 1.41 per cent - higher at 38,836.91 while the Nifty was up 154.95 points - or 1.38 per cent - at 11,356.70. All of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved higher at the time.

Top percentage gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares at the time were Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, NTPC, Reliance Industries and Vedanta, trading between 2.54 per cent and 3.34 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors - down 2.40 per cent, 0.96 per cent and 0.74 per cent respectively - were the only laggards in the index.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and TCS were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together pushing it higher by more than 250 points.

Equities in other Asian markets steadied from early losses as investors placed their hopes on a coordinated global monetary policy response to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese shares opened higher with the blue-chip index up 1.5 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4 per cent, turning around from a loss of about 0.3 per cent earlier in the day. Japan's Nikkei, which opened 1.3 per cent lower at a six month trough, was last up 0.4 per cent.

Official data on Friday showed India's GDP or gross domestic product expanded 4.7 per cent in October-December, in line with economists' estimates. Though the figures for the previous two quarters (July-September and April-June) were revised upwards to 5.1 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively, the data still meant the economy grew at its slowest pace since January-March 2013. The government said the economy has bottomed out.

Automobile stocks were in focus as more companies were due to report their monthly sales figures. On Sunday, Maruti Suzuki India reported a fall of 3.56 per cent in total domestic sales last month, and Mahindra & Mahindra said its sales declined 42.10 per cent in the same month.

Meanwhile, SBI Cards and Payment Services' IPO or initial public offer will open later in the day. The credit card arm of the country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has fixed a price band of Rs 750-755 per equity share for bidding under the IPO, through which it aims to raise around Rs 10,000 crore.