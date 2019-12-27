Sensex Rises Over 150 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Firm Above 12,150

Analysts expect high volumes as traders take positions in the January series of F&O contracts

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 164.22 points to touch 41,327.98 on the upside early trade and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,180.35, up 53.8 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors - led by banking, energy, auto and metal shares - pushed the markets higher.

At 9:22 am, the Sensex traded 156.80 points - or 0.38 per cent - higher at 41,320.56 while the Nifty was up 41.10 points - or 0.34 per cent - at 12,167.65.

Forty two stocks on the 50-scrip index moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Yes Bank, SBI, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta and Adani Ports, trading between 0.95 per cent and 1.85 per cent higher.

On the other hand, TCS, Wipro, HUL, Bharti Infratel and NTPC - down between 0.13 per cent and 0.45 per cent - were the top Nifty losers.

Reliance Industries, SBI and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a more than 70-point rise in the index.

Equities in other Asian markets rose to an 18-month high, as investor optimism was boosted by hopes a US-China trade deal would soon be signed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.55 per cent to a level not seen since mid-2018 - up about 16 per cent so far this year.

Japan's Nikkei was flat, but on track for a near 20 per cent rise this year, its biggest annual increase since 2013.

Traders returned from their Christmas and Boxing Day break to digest comments from Beijing that it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after US President Donald Trump talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

Analysts expect high volumes as traders build positions in the derivatives (futures & options) contracts of January series which begins today. The Sensex finished the December series of derivatives contracts 0.08 per cent higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 297.50 points - or 0.72 per cent - lower at 41,163.76 on Thursday, and the broader NSE Nifty settled at 12,126.55, down 88.00 points - or 0.72 per cent - from the previous close.