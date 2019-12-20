Sensex Rises Over 100 Points To Touch 41,800 For First Time As Markets Hit New All-Time Highs

At 10:09 am, the Sensex traded 94.55 points - or 0.23 per cent - higher at 41,768.47 while the Nifty was up 21.60 points - or 0.18 per cent - at 12,281.30.

Thirty two stocks on the 50-scrip index moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Titan and Adani Ports, up between 1.73 per cent and 4.17 per cent.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta, JSW Steel, GAIL, ITC and Britannia - down between 0.61 per cent and 0.39 per cent - were the top laggards on the Nifty 50 index.

Analysts say after some correction, the focus has shifted to global markets for now until stronger domestic cues come in.

“The current rally driven more by liquidity than fundamentals is expected to continue. There is a flow of liquidity across the globe,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, told NDTV.

ICICI Bank, SBI and Larsen & Toubro were the top contributors to the upmove in Sensex, together accounting for an 86.91-point gain in the index.

Market breadth was highly positive with an advance-decline ratio of almost 2:1, with 1,004 stocks trading higher on the BSE and 625 moving lower.

Equities in other Asian markets held near 18-month highs on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer in early trade, having up 1.2 per cent this week so far and almost 5 per cent this month. Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1 per cent (up 2.5 per cent for the month so far) after reaching a 14-month top earlier in the week.

Persistent foreign fund inflows continued to underpin the domestic markets. Foreign institutional investors net purchased equities worth Rs 739.43 crore on Thursday, data from NSE shows.