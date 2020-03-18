Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points Amid Choppy Trade; Global Markets Rebound

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a higher note tracking a positive trend in Asian peers, following a rebound in Wall Street where equities took one of the ugliest hits on record amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 522.68 points to touch 31,101.77 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 9,127.55, up 160.5 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors, led by IT, pharma and metal stocks, supported the markets.

The markets gave up more than half of those gains in early deals amid volatile trade, however the 50-scrip index still managed to defend the 9,000 level. At 9:22 am, the Sensex traded 123.02 points - or 0.40 per cent - higher at 30,702.11 while the Nifty was up 34.50 points - or 0.38 per cent - at 9,001.55.

Thirty two stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Vedanta, trading between 3.27 and 25.15 per cent higher.

Yes Bank shares jumped as much as 49.96 per cent at the strongest level in early deals, extending gains after rating agency Moody's upgraded the private sector lender's outlook. The bank was set to start full banking operations from 6 pm.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim and GAIL - down between 1.81 per cent and 3.07 per cent - were the top Nifty losers.

While Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS provided maximum support to the Sensex, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest drags.

Equity markets in other Asian regions opened in the green. In Japan, shares remained in positive territory with the Nikkei 225 index gaining 1.47 per cent and the Topix index adding 2.17 per cent.

Overnight in the US, stock market benchmark indices ended higher in a rebound after one of the ugliest days on record for the market in the prior session as the administration outlined some measures to combat the coronavirus fallout that were deemed positive by investors.

The Dow Jones rose 5.2 per cent - after recording its worst point drop in history on Monday, the Nasdaq Composite 6.2 per cent higher and the S&P 500 ended nearly 6 per cent higher.

The Trump administration proposed a $850 billion stimulus package to support the economy, battered by the coronavirus, and also considered sending Americans $1,000 checks within two weeks.

Morgan Stanley said in a note that the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is likely to trigger a global recession.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had ended 810.98 points - or 2.58 per cent - lower at 30,579.09 and the Nifty settled at 8,967.05, down 230.35 points - or 2.50 per cent - from the previous close, as the benchmark indices extended losses to lose 10 per cent each in two trading sessions.