NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Yes Bank Results In Focus

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Market Updates: On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.19 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher.

Market | Edited by | Updated: November 01, 2019 08:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Yes Bank Results In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a lower note, after five days of a winning run in which the benchmark indices rose more than 2.5 per cent. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures declined as much as 38.5 points to hit 11,889.00 in early trade before gaining some ground. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were down 13.00 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 11,914.50. On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 77.18 points (0.19 per cent) higher at 40,129.05 after touching an all-time high of 40,392.22 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,877.45, up 33.35 points (0.28 per cent) from its previous close. 

Meanwhile, equities in other Asian markets fell on Friday in a weak start to the month and off three-month highs struck this week on fresh concerns over US-China trade prospects. Chinese officials doubt that a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and US President Donald Trump is possible, news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 per cent on the day, and about 0.5 per cent lower than three-month highs touched Thursday. The losses in Asia mirrored falls in global stock markets on Thursday, as MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 47 countries fell from 20-month highs. The index continued to ease on Friday, trimming 0.07 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.63% in early trade, and Australian shares were 0.12 per cent lower.

Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:




Nov 01, 2019
08:59 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty Up More Than 2.5% In Five Straight Days
The markets have clocked a five-day winning run so far. The S&P BSE Sensex index has added 1,108.66 points during this period, marking a rise of 2.84 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark has gained a total 294.85 points in the five consecutive session - rising 2.55 per cent.

Nov 01, 2019
08:57 (IST)
Asian Markets Move Lower Amid US-China Deal Uncertainty
Equities in other Asian markets fell on Friday with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declining 0.09 per cent, The index was down about 0.5 per cent from three-month highs touched the previous day. 

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.63 per cent in early trade, and Australian shares were 0.12 per cent lower.
Nov 01, 2019
08:52 (IST)
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Lower Opening For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures declining as much as 38.5 points to hit 11,889.00 in early trade. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 13.00 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 11,914.50. 
No more content

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HalloweenWhatsAppGurudas DasguptaChhath PujaLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusRashtriya Ekta DiwasToday NewsIndira Gandhi Death AnniversaryYes BankHappy HalloweenWagon RErtiga

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top