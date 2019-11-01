Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Yes Bank Results In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a lower note, after five days of a winning run in which the benchmark indices rose more than 2.5 per cent. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures declined as much as 38.5 points to hit 11,889.00 in early trade before gaining some ground. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were down 13.00 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 11,914.50. On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 77.18 points (0.19 per cent) higher at 40,129.05 after touching an all-time high of 40,392.22 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,877.45, up 33.35 points (0.28 per cent) from its previous close.

Meanwhile, equities in other Asian markets fell on Friday in a weak start to the month and off three-month highs struck this week on fresh concerns over US-China trade prospects. Chinese officials doubt that a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and US President Donald Trump is possible, news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 per cent on the day, and about 0.5 per cent lower than three-month highs touched Thursday. The losses in Asia mirrored falls in global stock markets on Thursday, as MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 47 countries fell from 20-month highs. The index continued to ease on Friday, trimming 0.07 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.63% in early trade, and Australian shares were 0.12 per cent lower.

Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: