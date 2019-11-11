NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

On Friday, the Sensex had ended 330.13 points - or 0.81 per cent - lower at 40,323.61 and the Nifty settled at 11,908.15, down 103.90 points - or 0.86 per cent - from the previous close.

Market | Updated: November 11, 2019 08:47 IST
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a lower note, tracking weakness in Asian peers amid concerns about the US-China trade war. At 8:34 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 32.50 points - or 0.27 per cent - lower at 11,914.50, after dropping to as low as 11,911.00. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets reversed gains amid uncertainty whether the US and China could end their damaging trade war. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was last seen down more than 1 per cent, leading the losses in Asia, as fresh violence broke out in the region. Chinese shares too started lower with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.6 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to drift away from a recent 13-month high. Australian shares bucked the downbeat trend, rising 0.5 per cent to a two-week high. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 per cent.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:




Nov 11, 2019
08:47 (IST)
Asian Shares Move Lower Amid US-China Trade Concerns
Equities in other Asian markets reversed gains amid uncertainty whether the US and China could end their damaging trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.5 per cent lower.

Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to drift away from a recent 13-month high. Chinese shares started lower with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down more than 1 per cent, leading the losses in Asia, as fresh violence broke out in the region. 
Nov 11, 2019
08:46 (IST)
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Lower Opening For Domestic Markets

Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower tracking weakness in Asian peers amid concerns about the US-China trade war. At 8:34 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - traded 32.50 points (0.27 per cent) lower at 11,914.50, after dropping to as low as 11,911.00. 

