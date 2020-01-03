Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 38 points to 12,299.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:36 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 33.50 points - or -0.27 per cent - at 12,303.50.

Equities in other Asian markets extended their New Year's rally, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touching its highest point since June 15, 2018 in early trade, but later pared gains. It was last seen trading up 0.31 per cent. Markets in Japan remain closed for a national holiday.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex had ended 320.62 points - or 0.78 per cent - lower at 41,626.64 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,282.20, down 99.70 points - or 0.82 per cent - from the previous close.