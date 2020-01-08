Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

The SGX Nifty futures plunged as much as 204 points before curbing about half of those losses

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note tracking losses in Asian peers as oil prices surged after Iran fired missiles at American forces based in Iraq. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - plunged as much as 204 points to 11,917.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets before curbing about half of those losses. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 105.00 points - or 0.87 per cent - at 12,016.00.

Equities in other Asian markets suffered losses as fears resurfaced about escalation of tensions in the Middle East, after officials in Washington and Tehran said Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US military.

Fears of a disruption to oil supplies gripped markets after Iran, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed an Iranian commander.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.45 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1.96 per cent.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil prices - soared to as much as $71.75 to their highest since mid-September 2019, and were last seen up $1.83, or 2.7 per cent, at $70.10 per barrel.

“Trading in early Asia session saw risk off bets being placed but since then sentiment has improved. Both sides are expected to retaliate, responding to the anger among masses at the loss of lives but a full blown war is unlikely,” said IFA Global, a forex advisory firm.

India imports about 80 per cent of its oil needs and a rise in crude prices could spike import bill and prices for essential commodities for the third biggest oil consumer.

The government on Tuesday forecast an economic growth rate of 5 per cent for the current financial year, projecting the slowest pace of expansion in 11 years, which will likely prompt the finance minister to opt for extra fiscal stimulus when she presents the annual budget next month.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had risen 192.84 points - or 0.47 per cent - to end at 40,869.47 on Tuesday, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,052.95, up 59.90 points - or 0.50 per cent - from the previous close, as the markets broke a two-day fall.