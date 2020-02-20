Sensex, Nifty Likely To Start Last Session Of Week Lower

At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 52.00 points - or 0.43per cent - at12,094.00

Domestic stock markets are likely to start the last session of the week on a negative note amid weakness in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - declined as much as 54.5 points to 12,091.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 52.00 points - or 0.43 per cent - at 12,094.00.

Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading down 0.59 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.88 per cent.

More than 2,100 people have died from the coronavirus in China, spreading to more than two dozen countries, and governments around the world are trying to prevent it from becoming a global pandemic.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark had risen 428.62 points - or 1.05 per cent - to end at 41,323.00 and 133.40 points - or 1.11 per cent - to settle at 12,125.90 respectively, backed by gains across most sectors.

The capital markets will remain shut on Friday for Mahashivratri.