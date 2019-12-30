Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a lacklustre note as Asian peers receded from 18-month highs. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 29 points to 12,312.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 9.00 points at 12,332.00.

(Also read: Sensex, Nifty On Course To Post Biggest Annual Gain In 2 Years)

Equities in other Asian markets fell as investors consolidated gains after scaling 18-month highs last week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 per cent, after touching its highest level since June 19, 2018 on Friday, lifted by investor hopes that a US-China trade deal would be signed soon. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.51 per cent.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 411.38 points - or 1.00 per cent - higher at 41,575.14 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,245.80, up 119.25 points - or 0.98 per cent - from the previous close.