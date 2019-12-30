Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

On Friday, the Sensex had ended 411.38 points higher at 41,575.14 and the Nifty settled at 12,245.80, up 119.25 points from the previous close.

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a lacklustre note as Asian peers receded from 18-month highs. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 29 points to 12,312.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 9.00 points at 12,332.00.

Equities in other Asian markets fell as investors consolidated gains after scaling 18-month highs last week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 per cent, after touching its highest level since June 19, 2018 on Friday, lifted by investor hopes that a US-China trade deal would be signed soon. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.51 per cent.

