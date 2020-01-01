Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 97 points to 12,229.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 87.50 points - or 0.71 per cent - at 12,239.00.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex had ended 304.26 points - or 0.73 per cent - lower at 41,253.74 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,168.45, down 87.40 points - or 0.71 per cent - from the previous close.