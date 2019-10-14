Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Infosys Stock In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a lacklustre to negative note ahead of the release of macroeconomic data, despite gains in Asian peers. At 8:30 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 5.50 points - or 0.05 per cent - lower at 11,303.50. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen up 1.20 per cent. Last Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had risen 246.68 points - or 0.65 per cent - to end at 38,127.08 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,305.05, up 70.50 points - or 0.63 per cent - from its previous close.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:

