Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today As Coronavirus Risk Lurks In Asian Peers

Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower on Thursday amid cautious gains in Asian peers as investors still assessed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global economy. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 35 points to hit 11,212.00 on the downside ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:29 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 12.00 points - or 0.11 per cent - at 11,235.00.

Equities in other Asian markets were up for the fourth session in a row following sharp gains in US peers. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent and Australian shares bounced of 1.6 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 4.53 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 4.22 per cent and 3.85 per cent respectively. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 per cent after the overnight jump.

Analysts said the possibility of slower world economic growth due the the coronavirus pandemic, with mounting deaths across the globe, cannot be ruled out.

The Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada had both responded by cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, and the ECB was widely expected to lower its deposit rate next week.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had declined 214.22 points - or 0.55 per cent - to end at 38,409.48, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,251.00, down 52.30 points - or 0.46 per cent - from the previous close.