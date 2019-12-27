Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Analysts expect high volumes as traders take positions in the January series of F&O contracts

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 39.5 points to 12,233.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 39.00 points (0.32 per cent) at 12,232.50. Equities in other Asian markets rose to an 18-month high, as investor optimism was boosted by hopes a US-China trade deal would soon be signed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.55 per cent to a level not seen since mid-2018 - up about 16 per cent so far this year. Japan's Nikkei was flat, but on track for a near 20 per cent rise this year, its biggest annual increase since 2013.

Traders returned from their Christmas and Boxing Day break to digest comments from Beijing that it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after US President Donald Trump talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

Analysts expect high volumes as traders build positions in the derivatives (futures & options) contracts of January series which begins on Friday. The Sensex finished the December series of derivatives contracts 0.08 per cent higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 297.50 points - or 0.72 per cent - lower at 41,163.76 on Thursday, and the broader NSE Nifty settled at 12,126.55, down 88.00 points - or 0.72 per cent - from the previous close.