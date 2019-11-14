Sensex Rises Over 80 Points, Nifty Edges Past 11,850: LIVE Updates

Gains in information technology and select financial stocks supported the upmove
Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session with mild gains, a day after sharp losses in banking stocks pulled the benchmark indices more than half a per cent lower. After a positive opening, the S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 84.24 points to touch 40,200.30 on the upside in the first few minutes of trade. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,862.30, up 21.85 points from the previous close. Gains in information technology and select financial stocks supported the upmove. Equities in other Asian markets moved lower, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.55 per cent lower, and Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.24 per cent.
Here are latest updates on the movement in domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex, Nifty Give Up Most Of Early Gains
At 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 7.26 points (0.02 per cent) at 40,123.32 while the Nifty was at 11,846.75, up 6.30 points - or 0.05 per cent - from the previous close.
Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank and Asian Paints, trading between 1.01 per cent and 1.74 per cent higher. On the other hand, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement - trading between 1.31 per cent and 5.87 per cent lower - were the top laggards.
Sensex Rises Over 80 Points To Touch 40,200, Nifty Edges Past 11,850
Domestic stock markets registered mild gains in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex rose as much as 84.24 points to touch 40,200.30 on the upside. The Nifty climbed to as high as 11,862.30, up 21.85 points from the previous close.
Sensex Ipens 63 Points Higher, Nifty Starts Day At 11,859
The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 62.87 points higher at 40,178.93 whereas the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the session at 11,858.75, up 18.3 points from the previous close.
On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had closed 229.02 points - or 0.57 per cent - lower at 40,116.06 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled down 73.00 points (0.61 per cent) at 11,840.45.
Sensex Rises Over 90 Points In Pre-Open Market
The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 92.4 points to touch 40,208.46 on the upside in the pre-opening session. At 9:07 am, the Sensex was up 63.18 points - or 0.16 per cent - at 40,179.24, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was at 11,868.50, up 28.05 points - or 0.24 per cent - from the previous close.
Consumer Inflation Hits 16-Month High, Breaches RBI’s Medium-Term Goal
Consumer inflation accelerated to 4.62 per cent in October breaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time in 15 months and hitting the highest level recorded since June 2018, official data showed on Wednesday.
The central bank tracks consumer inflation data primarily to formulate monetary policy.
Asian Markets Move Lower
Equities in other Asian markets moved lower, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.55 per cent lower, and Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.24 per cent.
SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Start For Domestic Markets
The S&P BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty are likely to open on a positive note, a day after a selloff in banking stocks dragged the benchmarks more than half a per
cent. At 8:38 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 13.00 points (0.11 per cent) at 11,878.00, after touching 11,894.50.