Sensex Rises Over 80 Points, Nifty Edges Past 11,850: LIVE Updates

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Most Of Early Gains

At 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 7.26 points (0.02 per cent) at 40,123.32 while the Nifty was at 11,846.75, up 6.30 points - or 0.05 per cent - from the previous close.





Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank and Asian Paints, trading between 1.01 per cent and 1.74 per cent higher. On the other hand, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement - trading between 1.31 per cent and 5.87 per cent lower - were the top laggards.



