Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On A Cautious Note

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, a day after dropping 8 per cent, despite weakness in Asian peers following a record plunge in Wall Street amid coronavirus fears. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 311.25 points to touch 9,407.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. The futures however pared some of those gains shortly after. At 8:12 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 99.50 points - or 1.09 per cent - at 9,195.25.

Most Asian shares fell on Tuesday a day after Wall Street's historic market rout, with fleeting initial gains evaporating as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains to trade 0.43 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.5 per cent although this followed a massive plunge of almost 10 per cent on Monday.

US stock futures rose 1.16 per cent early in Asian trading, but these gains were not enough to ease investor concern about the continuous spread of the flu-like virus.

The RBI, post-market hours on Monday, announced two important liquidity enhancing measures, including another round of 2 billion dollar-rupee swap on March 23 and up to Rs 1 lakh crore to address any sudden liquidity requirements in the banking system."

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also assured that the Reserve Bank of India has several instruments at its command and stands ready to ensure that effects of Covid-19 are mitigated.

Meanwhile, Crude oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic encouraged bargain hunters to come forward, although the market remains volatile as the spread of the infection disrupts economies and hurts demand. Brent crude was up 1.5 per cent, or 46 cents, to $30.51 a barrel by 0206 GMT (7:36 am in India), after hitting a high of $31.25.

The Sensex had ended 2,713.41 points - or 7.96 per cent - lower at 31,390.07, and the Nifty settled at 9,197.40, down 757.80 points - or 7.61 per cent - on Monday.