Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher After Worst Day Ever

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note amid gains in Asian peers, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 suffered their worst single-day loss in history. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - jumped as much as 420 points to touch 7,899.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets before giving up some of those gains. At 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 349.25 points (4.67 per cent) at 7,828.75.

Analysts say volatility cannot be ruled out for the time being as investors assess the policy decisions announced by authorities around the globe to fight the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.