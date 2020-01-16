Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - declined as much as 14.5 points to 12,345.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets before turning flat. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 5.00 points - or 0.04 per cent - at 12,354.50.