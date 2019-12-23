Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flat note on Monday. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - moved in a range of 15.5 points between 12,286.50 and 12,302.00 as against its previous close of 12,292.5. At 8:35 am, the SGX Nifty traded 3.50 points up at 12,296.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. Equities in other Asian markets were steady near 18-month highs on Monday as volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady after rising 1.4 per cent last week and over 5 per cent so far this month. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.1 per cent after reaching a 14-month top last week. It was ahead by 2.3 per cent for the month so far.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 7.62 points higher at 41,681.54 on Friday as the markets gave up most of intraday gains, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled up 12.10 points at 12,271.80.