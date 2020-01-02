Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Analysts say the markets are likely to move in a tight range due to mixed cues

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note tracking gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - moved in a narrow range ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 3.00 points at 12,248, after moving between 12,230.50 and 12,254.50. The markets are likely to move in a tight range due to mixed cues as weak macroeconomic data with higher fiscal deficit and lower core sector growth numbers are likely to hurt investor sentiment, say analysts.

Equities in other Asian markets kicked off the New Year higher after a day's holiday on optimism about an end to the US-China trade dispute. Investors cheered news that the US and China will sign a trade pact soon after a year of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.35 per cent in morning trade after rising 5.6 per cent in December. Markets in Japan were closed for a national holiday.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the first phase of the trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House.

Rising hopes for a resolution to the US-China trade war helped propel global equities to record highs late last year.

"While global markets will resume from their year-end holidays, Indian markets would be looking ahead for the Q3 corporate earnings results and any significant developments from the government before the Union Budget,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The government this week unveiled the roadmap for spending Rs 102 lakh crore on infrastructure over the next five years, giving some boost to sectoral stocks.

On Wednesday, the domestic markets gave up most of the intraday gains by the end of the session. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 52.28 points - or 0.13 per cent - higher at 41,306.02 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,182.50, up 14.05 points - or 0.12 per cent - from the previous close.