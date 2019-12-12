Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Touches 11,950 Mark

The RBI this month surprised the Street with a status quo on policy rates

Domestic stock markets are started Thursday's session on a positive note tracking gains in Asian peers which rose to a one-month high. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 148.77 points to touch 40,561.34 on the upside in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,951.90, up 41.75 points from the previous close. Buying across most sectors - led by banking, auto, metal and consumer goods stocks - supported the markets.

At 9:19 am, the Sensex traded 133.95 points - or 0.33 per cent - higher at 40,546.52 while the Nifty was up 37.25 points - or 0.31 per cent - at 11,947.40.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, UPL, Tata Motors, BPCL and Bharti Infratel, trading between 1.08 per cent and 2.45 per cent higher.

On the other hand, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Britania - down between 0.14 per cent and 0.94 per cent - were the top laggards on the index. Forty three stocks on the Nifty 50 index traded higher at the time.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a 64.5-point rise in the index.

Analysts awaited key macroeconomic data due for release on Wednesday for more clues on the monetary policy cycle in the coming months.

Equities in other Asian markets rose to one-month highs after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected but indicated interest rates would remain on hold, which nudged Wall Street stocks higher.

The US central bank signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent UK election and a deadline for US-China trade talks kept investors cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.8 per cent to the highest since November 11 and Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.18 per cent.

US stock futures edged up 0.1 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had on Wednesday ended 172.69 points - or 0.43 per cent - higher at 40,412.57 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,910.15, up 53.35 points - or 0.45 per cent - from its previous close.

The government will release data on consumer inflation and industrial production after market hours on Thursday, and on wholesale inflation at noon the next day.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month surprised the Street with a status quo on policy rates. The central bank tracks consumer inflation data primarily while formulating monetary policy.