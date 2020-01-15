Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Near 12,300 In Early Trade; Wipro Shares Drop 3%

At 9:18 am, the Sensex traded 100.36 points - or 0.24 per cent - lower at 41,852.27 while the Nifty was down 36.75 points - or 0.30 per cent - at 12,325.55.

Thirty eight stocks on the 50-scrip index moved lower at the time. Top percentage losers were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel and Vedanta, down between 1.30 per cent and 3.11 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, GAIL, Britannia and HCL Tech, up between 0.55 per cent and 1.35 per cent, were the top Nifty gainers.

HDFC Bank, HDFC and IndusInd Bank were the top drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a fall of nearly 60 points in the index.

Wipro shares were in focus, a day after the IT major reported its earnings for the third quarter of current financial year. Its net profit came in at Rs 2,455.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, down 3.79 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

Equities in other Asian markets were steady in early trade, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from the US Treasury Secretary that tariffs would remain in place for now.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.13 per cent, Japan's benchmark Nikkei shed 0.29 per cent.

Overnight, US stocks dipped, reversing earlier intraday record highs, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US would keep in place tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a trade agreement with China.

The news came hours before the signing of a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month-old trade war between the world's two largest economies.