Sensex Opens 166 Points Lower, Nifty Starts Day At 10,334; IT Stocks Worst Hit

Domestic stock markets resumed trading on Wednesday on a negative note after a day's holiday. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 166.05 points lower at 35,468.90 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the day at 10,334.30, down 117.15 points from the previous close. Global markets fell amid growing concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on major economies. Equities in other Asian markets fell again on Wednesday after regaining some ground, along with Wall Street futures, following a brutal global selloff on Monday that was triggered by the double shock of an oil price crash and the worsening outbreak.

In early Asian trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 per cent, Australian shares down 2.02 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index down 1.28 per cent. US stock futures traded 2.2 per cent lower.

On Monday, the oil market had collapsed and futures saw their largest percentage drop since 1991 Gulf War as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia broke out.

On the same day, the S&P BSE Sensex index had declined 1,941.67 points - or 5.17 per cent - to end at 35,634.95 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark shed 538.00 points - or 4.90 per cent - to settle at 10,451.45, in the worst day for the markets in four and a half years following the largest percentage drop in oil rates since 1991 Gulf War.

Analysts say investors need to remain on guard for further market volatility, because the coronavirus still poses a risk to public health in many countries, which could place additional strains on the global economy.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors have pulled out a net Rs 12,478.31 crore - or $1.71 billion - from domestic equities so far this month, and are set to turn net sellers after six months, data shows.